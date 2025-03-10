Bianca Belair makes bold statement about women’s wrestling ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair had a bold stand about women's wrestling heading into WrestleMania 41. The EST is set to compete in a World Championship match at The Show of Shows.

Ad

The 35-year-old is among the best in-ring performers on the main roster. She put forth an impressive performance earlier this month to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. She will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Bianca Belair was asked about the state of women's wrestling during a recent interview on ESPN’s First Take. In response, the SmackDown star noted that the women were at the top of their game. While acknowledging the contributions of past female stars, Belair made a bold statement and pointed out that women were currently main-eventing several shows, including WrestleMania.

Ad

Trending

"We are at the top of our game, right? We've had so many women that have come before us that have been trailblazers. They have laid the foundation so that we've been able to walk in to do what we're doing right now. We are main-eventing WrestleManias. We are main-eventing RAWs SmackDowns. We are stealing the show," she said. [From 3:57 to 4:13]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

The EST added that the women were stealing the show. She noted the presence of staggering storylines for women heading into WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Women's Champion pointed out that the women's division had been putting forth praiseworthy performances both in and outside the ring.

"We're showing up, and we're showing out, and we're stealing the show. And now you have amazing storylines going to WrestleMania, where people are talking about the women, and we are putting on amazing matches, and it's not just, you know, 'Oh! that was a great match for a woman.' No, 'that's just a great match,' and people are wanting these matches from us," Belair added. [From 4:21 to 4:39]

Ad

You can check Bianca Belair's comments in the video below:

Ad

Bianca Belair set to wrestle IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41

RAW Superstar IYO SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

While the latter won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a title shot at The Showcase of the Immortals, the Damage CTRL member defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new champion last week on RAW.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Japanese star has defeated Belair in their last two one-on-one encounters. It will be interesting to see if she can score another win over The EST to retain her gold next month at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback