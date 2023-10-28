Bianca Belair makes major announcement about upcoming WWE show

Bianca Belair just made a major announcement regarding her future.

For the better part of the past year, Belair was a dominant women's champion who held the title for 420 days. However, she lost it to Asuka. Belair did reclaim the gold, but IYO SKY was quick to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Belair and win the WWE Women's Championship.

A couple of weeks after this heartbreaking loss, Belair was brutally attacked by Damage CTRL, and she was taken out of action until she returned recently to confront Damage CTRL after what they did to her.

Tonight, on the blue brand, Belair addressed the fans. She stated how she had to sit at home for the first time in her career, and all she could think about was vengeance, which she vowed to get against Damage CTRL.

Belair also said she would get her rematch against IYO SKY, but she will face Bayley next week in a match. The EST ended the segment by promising to take out every member of Damage CTRL.

It will be interesting to see if her newfound attitude will help Bianca Belair regain the WWE Women's Championship.

