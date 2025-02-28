Bianca Belair makes a statement after shocking title loss on WWE RAW; comments on her future

Bianca Belair is not someone you can usually keep down, but after the shocking title loss that took place on WWE RAW this week, fans have been worried about her. Now, the star has put out a statement on her social media.

On RAW, Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. She has now commented on it.

Bianca Belair invited her fans on Instagram to work out with her. She talked about the horrifying title loss she suffered on RAW and said that though she hated waking up early, she had a lot to do heading into the Elimination Chamber. She said that she was tired and hurt from the match and that her feelings were hurt as well after the loss, but she was using all those emotions to push through. The EST also reflected on her future, stating that she was getting ready for the Elimination Chamber.

"Get ready with me to workout after that nasty tough loss on Monday! 1st of all I hate waking up early but after #WWERAW I had 1 day home to fit in filming a commercial, finishing my #ElimiantionChamber gear, pack, and train. When I tell yall I never turn off 🤦🏽‍♀️.Honestly, the last thing I wanted to do was workout. I was tired. My body and my feelings hurt from the match. I just felt exhausted all around, but I’m using all of that hurt and frustration to push thru to Chamber!! Cause I’m a bad Bihhh and you can’t whoop me! NOW ON TO ELIMINATION CHAMBER! #grwm #ESTofWWE."

Bianca Belair is ready for Elimination Chamber, but she has a difficult journey ahead

Even though Bianca Belair is ready for Elimination Chamber, things won't be easy for her. Not only is she coming off a loss, but she will also have to face Liv Morgan, one of the stars who handed her that loss at the event. Additionally, she will have to overcome a star-studded roster that includes Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez, not to mention her own tag team partner, Naomi.

Things are looking difficult for her, and fans will have to wait and see how she does.

