Bianca Belair makes WWE announcement; fires subtle shots at Jade Cargill, Naomi & Rhea Ripley!

Bianca Belair, the number one contender for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41, made a huge announcement on social media. She also took some subtle shots at her peers such as Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley.

The EST of WWE earned an opportunity to challenge for the Women's World Title after winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. She was supposed to face Rhea Ripley for the title, but Mami lost to IYO SKY to change the trajectory of the RAW women's division.

In a post on her Instagram account, Bianca Belair announced that she has new T-shirts for WrestleMania. Fans can buy it through the WWE Shop and have three shirts to choose from – Blessed to be The EST, The EST, and You Can't Spell WrestleMania Without The EST.

"When you win #ElimnationChamber and you have a solid path to WrESTLEmania that you earned! New #wrESTleMania merch shirt out! You can’t spell wrESTleMania without EST! 3 Merch shirts out so go buy all of them! @wweshop," Belair wrote.

Bianca Belair seemingly took shots at some of her contemporaries, who don't have an official match at WrestleMania 41. Belair earned her opportunity at Elimination Chamber, while Rhea Ripley fumbled her spot. Naomi and Jade Cargill are seemingly headed for a showdown though it's not yet confirmed for Las Vegas.

Ripley made things complicated by signing the contract for the Women's World Championship even though it wasn't meant for her. It will be interesting to see if she'll get added to the match or if she has to earn a shot another way.

Jade Cargill reveals why she never told Bianca Belair that Naomi attacked her

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan asked Jade Cargill why she never told Bianca Belair about Naomi's attack. Cargill explained that she was closer to Naomi than Belair, and she never trusted The EST.

"I didn’t trust her a** either. Naomi and I were closer," Cargill wrote.

It led to an uncomfortable exchange on X between Belair and Cargill. The story just got juicier though Jade is likely to face Naomi at WrestleMania, with Bianca as a potential factor in their storyline moving forward.

