"Becky Lynch gave me everything she had" – Bianca Belair on their match at WrestleMania 38

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke about the injury she suffered during her match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

The feud between the two commenced at SummerSlam last year when The Man returned from her hiatus after nearly 15 months. She defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to win her fourth SmackDown Women's Championship. The EST had an impressive performance since her debut on the main roster and went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

During their match at The Show of Shows, Big Time Becks hit a flip from the second rope and kicked Bianca Belair in the left eye. Despite winning the match, The EST had to wear shades on RAW after 'Mania.

In a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, The EST said she didn't realize the seriousness of her injury and forgot about it as the match progressed. She stated that she felt Lynch hit her eye, and it stung for a while, but she didn't pay heed to it:

“When I got to the back, my husband [Montez Ford] was looking at me kind of funny. I asked him, ‘Is something wrong? Was the match O.K.?’ And he said, ‘Of course it was, but it’s your eye.’ And I was like, ‘That’s right!’ That’s when I remembered, and all the pain came back. The next morning, it was swollen shut. But I’m proud of it. Becky Lynch gave me everything she had, and I fought through it all, even with one eye.” (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

Bianca Belair unveils new look before Hell in a Cell

The EST of WWE has often sported a single long braid since her time on NXT, which she used in her favor as a whip against her opponents.

On a recent episode of After The Bell podcast, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sported two braids. She called it a strategy for Hell in a Cell:

“This is the debut. I had to do something new for you guys, so I came through with the two braids. This is the debut of the two braids. Now you’re starting something [asking if we will see two braids at Hell in a Cell]. I don’t [know]. First we gotta get this one a name because the one braid, her name was Destiny.”

The RAW Women's Champion was initially expected to face one opponent at the premium live event, the winner of the six-pack challenge, which was set to take place on the May 16 edition of RAW.

Following Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout, the bout was altered to a singles match where the winner, Asuka, became the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title. Becky Lynch then defeated The Empress of Tomorrow the following week, making it a triple threat match.

