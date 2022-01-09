"I love you" – Bianca Belair shares heartfelt message for SmackDown superstar

WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair has some warm words for SmackDown superstar Naomi.

Bianca Belair was moved to RAW during the 2021 WWE Draft. Since then, The EST of WWE has stamped her mark on the red brand by winning most of the encounters she has been in. Belair recently ended a feud with Doudrop and is looking to get back into the title picture. She is scheduled for a #1 contender's match this coming week against Liv Morgan and Doudrop. The winner will go on to face Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship.

Belair took to Twitter to respond to the picture posted by Naomi. Belair recalled that Naomi helped her with her wardrobe just before she walked in for her match at WrestleMania against Sasha Banks. Belair thanked Naomi and mentioned that she loved her:

Bianca Belair main evented WrestleMania against Sasha Banks

It was a historic evening at Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 as SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks went up against the Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair in the main event.

It was an emotional affair for both competitors as they looked to take it all in moments before the bell rang. However, as the match got underway, Banks and Belair went to war. The two women pulled out all the stops to win the SmackDown Women's title at the biggest stage.

In the final moments of the match, Banks caught Belair by her hair. Belair used her hair as a weapon and struck Sasha across the midsection, finally planting her with the K.O.D. for the pinfall and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Belair and Banks also won the WWE Best Moment ESPY for their epic battle at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

