Current champ backs Montez Ford as the next "Heavyweight World Champion" in WWE 

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair spoke highly of her husband Montez Ford and claimed that he was next in line to hold the gold in WWE.

The EST of WWE was in conversation with Pete Rosenberg, Ebro, and Laura Styles on Hot 97 radio ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

She spoke about her career in WWE and the upcoming match against Becky at SummerSlam. During the conversation, Belair handed props to her husband for putting in the hours at the gym.

The 33-year-old mentioned that Ford has a lot of potential and is well on his way to becoming the next big star in WWE.

"There's a lot of talk right now about Montez Ford. He's the next Heavyweight World Champion. He's been in the gym. He's been changing his physique. You have the Rock who's backing him and saying like he has all this potential," Bianca said. "I'm excited for the future for him. He has so much potential. He's really focused on this tag team thing right now with Angelo Dawkins. The Street Profits are doing amazing things. All I can say is it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when for my husband. I'm putting it out there." (From 13:10 - 14:12)

You can watch the full interview here:

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will look to dethrone The Usos

The historic Tag Team Championship reign of The Usos will be under serious threat when they square off against The Street Profits at SummerSlam.

The Unified Tag Team Champs have been a dominant force in WWE, smashing any team that stood across the ring from them. At Money in the Bank, Jimmy and Jey defeated the Profits but camera replays showed that Montez Ford's shoulder was above the mat during the pin.

This time, however, Ford and Dawkins will also have WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee calling the match right down the middle.

Do you think The Street Profits will win their third tag titles at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below.

While using quotes from this article, please credit Hot 97 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

