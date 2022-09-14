WWE Superstar Bianca Belair mentions two former champions for her dream stable

Current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair names potential members for her dream stable.

Bianca Belair has been at the top of the women's division for more than a year. After moving to the main roster, she won the Royal Rumble match, Elimination Chamber match, and SmackDown Women's Championship. Recently, she has been feuding with a returning Bayley.

Upon her return, Bayley created a stable called Damage CTRL which consists of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Belair discussed creating a dream stable that would have Raquel Rodriquez and The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley:

“If I could put together a stable with the women’s division that we have now," said Belair. "It’s rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strong-EST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who could take that down?”

Fans will have to wait and see how The EST of WWE deals with Bayley and Damage CTRL and to remain the champion on the red brand.

Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rhea Ripley shared the ring as champions in NXT

In 2021, Bianca Belair made history as the first woman to start the Women's Royal Rumble match and win the match. After the event, she issued a challenge to Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She defeated Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.

The same year, Rhea Ripley made her main roster debut on the red brand. After failing to win the rumble, she went on to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. On Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, she dethroned The Empress of Tomorrow to become the RAW Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez defeated Io Shirai (aka Iyo Sky) at the TakeOver Stand & Deliver and became the NXT Women's Champion. On the next episode of NXT, all three women made their way down to the ring and posed with their respective titles.

The three superstars began their careers on the black and gold brand around the same time. Rodriguez and Ripley teamed up for a while before Belair started her journey as a singles competitor. It would be interesting to see the trio become an actual stable in WWE.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair create her own stable? Sound off in the comment section.

