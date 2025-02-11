  • home icon
  • Bianca Belair & Naomi beat top Champion and 33-year-old star after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 11, 2025 04:09 GMT
Image from January 17th (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Bianca Belair and Naomi defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a dark match on RAW tonight. They successfully managed to overcome a top Champion and a 33-year-old star.

The EST is heading to the Elimination Chamber to secure her spot in a title match at WrestleMania for the first time in two years. While Bianca Belair was a guaranteed feature of a marquee Women's Title match at every WrestleMania from 2021 to 2023, she seems to have taken a bit of a step back. However, the fact that she is still a Champion should tell you everything you need to know.

Regardless, she and Naomi successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Title against the duo of Chelsea Green and 33-year-old Piper Niven. As you know, Green is the reigning Women's United States Champion.

It was just another day at the office for Bianca Belair and Naomi, whose existing friendship helped translate into a team with great chemistry. As you may know, Naomi replaced Jade Cargill, who was brutally attacked and has only recently begun posting on social media again.

The whereabouts of Jade Cargill are unknown, but she is reportedly getting back into ring shape and training at the WWE Performance Center.

When Cargill comes back, it will be a game-changer.

Edited by Neda Ali
