Bianca Belair and Naomi show up on NXT; set to put their titles on the line against top WWE stars

Bianca Belair and Naomi made an appearance on NXT tonight. They are all set to defend their titles against a team of top WWE stars from the developmental brand.

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson have proven that they are the future of NXT's women's division. They have risen to the occasion in recent months and have made efforts to go for gold. They competed in a couple of WWE Women's Tag Team Title matches and even came close to winning on a few occasions. However, they still have not given up on their dream of winning tag team gold.

Last week on NXT, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson earned another shot at the women's tag titles when they defeated the former champs, Unholy Union, in a hard-fought contest. Now, they will face Bianca Belair and Naomi next week on NXT.

Trending

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Belair and Naomi appeared in a segment where they addressed their challengers. The current women's champions seemed confident that they would be able to retain their titles next week.

Expand Tweet

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will have to go out of their way if they want to stand a chance of beating Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. If they win, they will bring the titles back to NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback