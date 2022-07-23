"I can see it" - Bianca Belair on newly-signed WWE star possibly winning a title in the company

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently heaped praise on newly-signed WWE star Logan Paul.

The YouTuber signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment giant after a successful outing at WrestleMania 38 alongside The Miz. He is currently set to make his in-ring return at SummerSlam where he will collide with his former partner in a singles match.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in a recent interview, Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on Logan Paul making the jump to professional wrestling, and whether he has what it takes to win a title in his career. She stated that he's a natural and could one day become champion.

"I can see it [Logan Paul winning a championship]. Anything can happen in WWE. He's proven himself time and time again in the ring, so I'm excited to see what he does. I think he’s a natural. I think that he thrives being in front of the camera. [He] thrives being in front of the audience. And so, being in WWE, it's none like none other, so you have to be a special type of person to thrive in it. And he's doing that," said Belair.

Bianca Belair comments on Simone Johnson changing her name in WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone is currently signed to WWE NXT, and her in-ring name has been changed to Ava Raine. She is yet to make her televised debut on the show.

Several fans were potentially not in favor of the name change. However, Bianca Belair defended Johnson's on-screen name, stating that she liked it and she was excited for her.

"I love the name [Ava Raine]. I love the name, Ava. I’m excited for her. I was in NXT a little bit when she first came, and I've always been excited for her debut. I'm just happy to see that she’s finally debuting, and I'm excited for her future," said Belair.

The EST of WWE is currently scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. This will be their first one-on-one match since WrestleMania 38.

