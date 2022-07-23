"It's definitely a thing" – Bianca Belair opens up on her next goal in WWE

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke about her next big objective in WWE.

The EST of WWE has been a revelation on the main roster since her debut. She won the Royal Rumble and defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. After losing the title to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, she was moved to RAW during the 2021 Draft.

Belair then began the chase and finally won the RAW Women's Championship from Big Time Becks at WrestleMania 38.

Belair was in conversation with Hot 97 radio this week. She mentioned that she had her sights set on becoming a double champion. She stated that she was after both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's titles:

"Yeah, I've never been double champion. It's definitely a thing. Yeah, I get all the gold." (From 4:41 - 4:51)

You can watch the full video here:

Bianca Belair is friends with SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan

While Bianca will have to contend with Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, her counterpart from the blue brand will have her task cut out against Ronda Rousey.

In a unique situation, SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is the underdog going up against the Baddest Woman on the Planet. Liv had, in fact, cashed in on a hurt Rousey at Money in the Bank to become the Champion. After the win, Bianca congratulated the new champ and the two friends even clicked some pictures together.

The two women also also tagged together to take down the team of Natalya and Carmella on the July 4 episode of RAW.

Do you think Bianca Belair can unify the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

