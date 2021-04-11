Bianca Belair sends Sasha Banks a big message after WrestleMania 37

New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair has sent down a challenge to her WrestleMania 37 opponent Sasha Banks. Belair said that she wants to offer The Boss a rematch following their match at The Show of Shows.

In her interview with WWE Watch Along following her title win, Bianca Belair discussed what motivated her to get across the line and win the SmackDown Women's title from Sasha Banks. She thanked Vince McMahon, Triple H and Sasha Banks following her win and even challenged Banks to a rematch.

"It's just an amazing feeling. I just knew I had to give it my all. Sasha Banks is amazing and I can't thank her enough. I love competition and she brought it to me. I wanted to face the best Sasha Banks and I had to bring my best. I will say I am ready for... I'm ready for a rematch because I want to prove that tonight I want to cement it, that I am the EST of WWE."

Bianca Belair spoke passionately about the start of the match where the fans were in full force. She said that it was her favorite moment of the match with Sasha Banks.

Bianca Belair's journey to WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair made her NXT debut in 2017, just a year after signing with WWE. She was called up to the main roster last year and moved to SmackDown as part of the WWE Draft.

Advertisement

In just her second Royal Rumble match in 2021, the EST of WWE won the whole thing, eliminating Rhea Ripley to get a shot at a women's title at WrestleMania.

Belair chose to face SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at The Show of Shows, and on Night One of WrestleMania 37, she defeated The Boss to win her first title in WWE.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are relationship goals. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/cyWS8nT0Nr — magaly (@ST8YKlDS) April 11, 2021

Please H/T SK Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.