Pro-wrestling legend reveals one of the reasons why WWE Superstars like Bianca Belair are pushed (Exclusive)

There is no doubting that Bianca Belair is one of the most popular superstars on the WWE roster. In fact, The EST has been pushed to the moon. Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell believes that one of the reasons for Belair's strong push is her marketability.

Bianca Belair has been on a roll ever since she won the Royal Rumble back in January. The EST has seemed almost unstoppable as she made her way to WrestleMania, where she won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Since then, Belair has gone on to find even more success, recently completing 100 days as champion.

There are plenty of reasons why WWE has chosen to push The EST, be it her athletics or her natural talent. However, Dutch Mantell believes that another reason she is so heavily favored is because of how popular and marketable she is.

Mantell spoke on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, where he discussed Bianca Belair's marketability and how her merch will be flying off the shelves.

"I like the idea, but timing is everything in this business...timing...and I think Belair is there because of her marketability in the merchandise department. Christmas is coming, I think those kids are gonna...whatever she's got, they're gonna snatch it off the shelves, and that's how they judge talent sometimes. It's how much merchandise they're selling and sometimes the person who gets the push is the person who sells the most merchandise," said Dutch Mantell.

Bianca Belair is certainly very popular with the fans, so it comes as no surprise to her that she is extremely marketable. Hopefully she will continue to be one of WWE's top talents for a long time to come.

Bianca Belair will likely face Sasha Banks at SummerSlam

One of the highlights of this week's episode of SmackDown was the return of Sasha Banks. The Boss returned to save Bianca Belair from a beatdown by Carmella and Zelina Vega.

However, this was only a ploy by Banks to gain Belair's trust, and she turned on the EST shortly after in the main event.

Everything seems to be pointing to a match between the two at SummerSlam. Are you excited for the same? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

