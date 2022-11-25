Bianca Belair on if she is open to turning heel for first time on WWE's main roster

As one of the most beloved and popular stars on WWE's roster today, Bianca Belair recently pondered whether she would ever consider turning heel and becoming a bad guy.

Apart from her first run on the company's third brand, NXT, where she worked as a heel, Bianca has been presented as a babyface or good guy ever since she made her debut on the main roster in 2020.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant, the RAW Women's Champion was asked if she would like to turn heel or remain in her current role.

"I don’t know, you know. I feel like I have so many like a positive impact and walking out and seeing the signs and seeing the kids, people coming up to me saying ‘you inspire me’. To have that connection with people and to think about maybe possibly turning on people, is like me turning on them, you know, and maybe." [10:02 - 10:42]

The EST of WWE has been the RAW Women's Champion for more than 230 days after she defeated Becky Lynch this past April at WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

Bianca Belair on her desire to entertain the WWE Universe

As one of the biggest stars in the company today, there is an undeniable responsibility on the 33-year-old's shoulders to put on a great show every time she steps through the curtain.

Speaking on the NotSamWrestling podcast, Bianca Belair spoke about her desire to be known as one of the most talented stars in WWE, who always puts on a show.

"I’ve always wanted to have the reputation that any time Bianca Belair steps in the ring, you know that it’s gonna be a great match, it’s gonna be a show-stealer. I have to give credit to the women that I’m in the ring with. I’m not in there by myself, and I’ve been in the ring with some amazing women," said Belair. (H/T WrestleZone)

Bianca Belair's most recent title defense came earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as she took on Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match.

