Bianca Belair opens up on earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair recently took social media by storm as she put her name on the Guinness World Records.

Belair has established her name among the top-tier female wrestlers in the company, whether by maintaining a long reign as RAW Women's Champion or by surprising the WWE Universe time and again with her astonishing victories. The EST again showed her remarkable talent by entering the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest digital video game display, which Booga, Belair, Lynch, and Golden Boy attempted.

On Instagram, Belair expressed her gratitude for etching her name in history and spoke about her vision to break more records along the way.

"When you become a Guinness World Record Holder! Thanks @xfinity @comcast for surprising me with this plaque! It was fun was talking wrESTleMania with you! Im a history maker, so now I’m looking for more records to break… Fun fact: I’m a master hula hooper… *Googles record* … yeah Nevermind lol. #ESTofWWE #wrESTleMania #wrESTleManiaXL," she posted.

Bianca Belair opened up on racist comments made about her for WWE 2K24 cover

WWE SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up about the racist comments made against her on social media regarding the WWE 2K24 cover.

In an interview with Metro, The EST of WWE stated that although the negativity of the comments did not reach her, the young generation is going through that outlook.

"The negativity never actually got through to me. I'm not the one that goes in searches or vanity searches my name anyway. But I've still to this day never actually seen what was said. I'm 35 years old, and I'm able to handle that. But kids, that's what kids are going through now. So we have to make sure that we stand up for that type of stuff."

Bianca Belair is scheduled to team up with Naomi and Jade Cargill on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL to face Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).

