"I never imagined myself as a WWE Superstar" - Bianca Belair opens up about her wrestling journey

Bianca Belair has opened up about her journey in WWE, stating that she never thought she'd be a part of the sports entertainment giant.

The EST of WWE is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry right now. She's the current RAW Women's Champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She is also a former Women's Royal Rumble winner and a WrestleMania main eventer.

During a recent interview with WJBF NewsChannel 6, Bianca Belair was asked if she grew up wanting to become a wrestler. She stated that her goal was to become an Olympic track athlete, and she never imagined herself as a WWE Superstar.

“No my journey in to WWE was very unique. I never imagined myself as a WWE Superstar, I wanted to be an Olympic track athlete or Olympic gymnast, my role models were ‘Flo-Jo’, Gail Devers, and Dominique Dawes. So now to be in WWE, I never imagined myself being a WWE Superstar, but now I can’t imagine being anything other than a WWE Superstar now. I’m just blessed and grateful, and also to see who quickly I’ve been propelled in this career, you know back to back wins at WrestleMania," said Belair.

Bianca Belair on her successful career in WWE

Bianca made her official main roster debut in 2020 as part of the SmackDown brand. She won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match and headlined WrestleMania 37 Night One alongside Sasha Banks.

The EST of WWE spoke about her accomplishments, stating that she's grateful and blessed.

"I main evented with Sasha Banks last year, made history becoming the first two black females to ever main event, and then to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship, winning an Espy off that Wrestlemania, and then this year now, defeating Becky Lynch, winning the Raw Women’s Championship, everything happened so quickly and I never imagined this would be my life but just knowing how grateful I am and how blessed I am, I want to continue this momentum and continue to build my legacy,” said Belair.

Bianca Belair's first title defense will be against Sonya Deville. The bout is scheduled to take place on WWE RAW this Monday night.

Do you think Bianca Belair will be able to come out victorious against Sonya Deville? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha