"No one lost that night"- Bianca Belair opens up on making history at WrestleMania 37

At tonight's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Bianca Belair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time. The popular superstar won the title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one.

Bianca Belair recently opened up about her historic WrestleMania match in an interview with TalkSPORT.

Belair and Sasha Banks became the first women to headline the event in a singles match after a triple threat between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey) at WrestleMania 35.

They were also the first black women to have a singles title match on a WrestleMania card - let alone in the main event.

“For me, me going into that match, I knew it was my time to showcase myself, but this is also Sasha Banks’ legacy," Belair said. "She’s done so much up to this moment and I just want to contribute to this legacy and leave a good stamp on this legacy as well. This is the beginning of my legacy. But that moment is so much bigger than the both of us.”

Sasha banks smiling for Bianca winning the Smackdown women’s championship. This is why she’s one of the best in the world ❤️ #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/DWEayCgQxU — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 11, 2021

Bianca Belair also commented on a fan video from the night, which showed Sasha Banks smiling as the former celebrated her win.

“I think she was able to smile and be happy at the end of the match because at the end of the day, I walked out SmackDown Women’s champion, but no one lost that night," Belair added.

Bianca Belair on the legacy left behind

Continuing her comments on how she and Sasha Banks made history at WrestleMania 37, Bianca Belair discussed how big the night was for the pair of them.

“That night was so much bigger than me, bigger than Sasha – it was even bigger than becoming champion because we were the main event," Belair said. "We made history. So no one really lost that night when you really think about it and I think that’s why she was really able to just be happy, be fulfilled and accomplished a huge goal by main eventing WrestleMania. But also, she did it by making history. You couldn’t ask for a better moment and a better stamp on your legacy than that moment that we shared in the ring."

For now, Banks is in the past as Bianca Belair is currently dealing with a new threat in the form of Bayley on SmackDown.

Belair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against the Role Model at WrestleMania Backlash tonight.

What did you think of Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks' historic WrestleMania match? Share your thoughts in the comments below.