"It was rough" - Bianca Belair opens up about her unfortunate loss at last year's SummerSlam

Bianca Belair has opened up about her 26-second loss to Becky Lynch from last year's SummerSlam.

Following her historic win at WrestleMania 37 over Sasha Banks, The EST of WWE was scheduled for a rematch against The Boss at The Biggest Event of The Summer. But the latter's absence led to Lynch's return.

In a recent interview on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, the RAW Women's Champion expressed that her husband, Montez Ford, helped her get through that rough period in her career.

“So it was rough, like, um, you know, my husband, like, help check my perspective," said Belair. "And, you know, I like hung around my family that night, and to like, cheer me up. But, you know, I just like, I always try to keep a perspective of like, okay, well, when I was champion, my thing was, I never wanted to just be about me, like, I want to be about my fans, I want people to feel some like, I wanted to be about my impact."

Bianca Belair added that despite suffering a crushing defeat to Big Time Becks, her goal was to look at the positive side of things.

"So like, yeah, I lost SummerSlam in 26 seconds, but my impact that I have on people is gonna last way longer than 26 seconds. And so I was just trying to turn this negative into a positive. And then, for me, like, I’m all about moments, like, I want to be a part of huge moments in WWE, like the most talked about moments in WWE SummerSlam, granted, I lost 26 seconds, but my name was in the conversation of the most of the biggest moment at SummerSlam.” contiuned Belair.

Bianca Belair has revealed that she will appear with a new look at Hell in a Cell against Becky Lynch and Asuka

Bianca Belair has changed her look prior to her big title defense against Becky Lynch and Asuka at the WWE Hell in a Cell premium live event.

During the same interview, The EST of WWE revealed that she will now be appearing with two braids and not just one. She stated that her first braid was named Destiny and now she needs to name her second one.

“This is the debut. I had to do something new for you guys, so I came through with the two braids. This is the debut of the two braids. Now you’re starting something [asking if we will see two braids at Hell in a Cell]. I don’t [know]. First we gotta get this one a name because the one braid, her name was Destiny.”

Belair captured the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 38 by beating Becky Lynch and avenging her SummerSlam loss in the process. She will aim to retain her title against two of her biggest rivals at HIAC.

