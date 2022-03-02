WWE Superstar Bianca Belair on the best person she has shared the ring with

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently revealed the most formidable opponent she has faced to date.

Although her time in WWE has been short, Belair has made an enormous impact in recent years. She has faced off against some of the finest WWE has to offer. The EST of WWE main evented Wrestlemania 37 last year to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor from Give Me Sport, Belair was asked who was the best performer she wrestled in WWE. The former Women's Champion named more than one star in the process.

"Any of the four horsewomen (Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch) and Rhea Ripley, I love Rhea Ripley. I can't pick one for that." From 3:13 to 3:18

Having faced off against The Four Horsewomen in countless matches, it is understandable why Bianca cannot pick just one opponent that stands out from the crowd.

Bianca Belair is facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair will soon be going toe-to-toe with one of the four horsewomen at WrestleMania for the RAW Women's Championship. Her opponent is none other than The Man Becky Lynch.

The last time the two superstars faced off in the ring with a championship on the line, Lynch made her surprise return at Summer Slam 2021. Big Time Becks defeated Bianca for the SmackDown Women's Championship in just 26 seconds.

Despite the setback, Bianca Belair told Ryan Smart from Sporf that she is solely focused on WrestleMania and becoming a champion once again.

“I had a great year with so much momentum after becoming champion. To have that taken away in 26 seconds at SummerSlam… it was tough." Belair added: “I tried to keep my perspective positive and keep my head up, but at the end of the day, it was taken away from me, so it would mean the world to me to bring it full circle and be able to become champion again at WrestleMania.” H/T Sporf

Many are expecting a much different contest this time around when the two superstars meet at WrestleMania.

Who do you see walking out of WrestleMania with the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the poll below.

