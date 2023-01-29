Bianca Belair has shared her thoughts on which WWE Superstars she believes could win this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion knows firsthand what it's like to compete in the 30-person over-the-top-rope elimination match. She outlasted 29 other women in 2021 to win the Rumble, and she went on to dethrone Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

During a recent interview with San Antonio Express-News, Bianca Belair mentioned Liv Morgan, Raquel González and Rhea Ripley as the superstars she thinks could win this year’s match.

"It’s so hard because our roster is so stacked. I just want the best match. I love to see someone come in and win and start a new trajectory that they never had and get a big WrestleMania match. But my top three are Liv Morgan, Raquel González or Rhea Ripley," said Belair.

Bianca Belair reveals the secret to lasting longer in the Royal Rumble

The EST of WWE has been dominant in every Royal Rumble match she's competed in. She currently holds the record for the longest time spent in the Women's Rumble at 57 minutes and 12 seconds, which is impressive.

Bianca Belair stated that the key to lasting longer is staying ready and being prepared.

"I always say that I stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready. So, when those opportunities do present themselves, I’m ready. … If you only start training two weeks in advance, you’re not going to be able to last for 56 minutes that way. So, it’s really just about being ready to be better prepared at all times. … By the end you kind of forget about how tired you are and how much it hurts, because that’s how bad you wanted to go to WrestleMania," said Belair.

Bianca Belair is slated to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

