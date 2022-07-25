Bianca Belair comments on a potential match with AEW's Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair has shared her thoughts on potentially having a match with AEW star Jade Cargill.

Wrestling fans around the world are keen to witness a crossover match between the two champions. The duo have a few things in common, as they were both scouted by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and they're among the top female stars in their respective companies.

Belair and Jade attended the QuakerState 400 NASCAR race several days ago, and fans wondered whether they interacted with each other at the event.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Bianca Belair put all these rumors to rest. She clarified that they did not cross paths, and when asked if she gets why fans would like to see a bout between them, The EST of WWE stated:

"I’ve seen fans talking about it all the time. I feel like the fans always want something that they can’t have. But I always see the internet lighting up about it," said Belair. H/T: [New York Post]

Bianca Belair on which female athletes she would love to see in WWE

Before joining WWE, The EST was a track-and-field competitor at the University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University, and the University of Tennessee. She signed with the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2016 and went on to become a major star on the main roster.

When asked if there are any female celebrities or athletes she would love to see in WWE, Belair stated:

"I would love to see someone like Serena Williams or Simone Biles try to cross over into WWE. I think they’re athletic, they’re amazing, they’re powerful women. They could bring a lot to WWE."

Bianca is currently scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against longtime rival Becky Lynch at SummerSlam this Saturday.

