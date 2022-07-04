"That was my home" - Bianca Belair on whether she'd be interested in returning to NXT

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently commented on whether going back to WWE NXT is something she'd be interested in.

The EST of WWE was part of the black and gold brand before joining the main roster. She joined the brand in 2016 and was a regular feature. Belair is a homegrown WWE talent, as she has honed her craft at the Performance Center. Before pursuing a career in professional wrestling, Belair was a track and field athlete and a CrossFit competitor.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc, Bianca Belair stated that she would be interested in returning to NXT, as it's where she began her wrestling career.

“Yeah, I mean I started at NXT. I mean that was my home. I’m homegrown talent,” said Belair. That’s where I learned everything, so I would always love to go and give back. I think what Natalya did when she went back to NXT was amazing. She’s a legend in the game and she always has so much, you know love and so many gyms to give. I would love to be able to go back and get back to NXT. To step in the ring with them and get a little you know homecoming welcome and step in the ring with some of the new talent. That would be fun.”

Bianca Belair had a successful title defense at WWE Money in the Bank

The EST of WWE has successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship against multiple opponents since winning it at WrestleMania 38.

She collided with Carmella at the Money in the Bank premium live event last Saturday, defeating the latter to emerge victorious.

Their feud is seemingly not over yet, as Belair was attacked by Carmella after the match, which means we could get a rematch at SummerSlam. Bianca will look to establish herself as one of the top female stars in the entire industry, and it'll be interesting to see what she does next.

