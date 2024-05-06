Bianca Belair poured out her heart in an emotional message after her win at WWE Backlash 

WWE SmackDown star Bianca Belair took to social media to pen down a heartwarming tribute to her parents following Backlash 2024.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair challenged The Kabuki Warriors at the Backlash Premium Live Event in France. After a back-and-forth, The EST and Cargill defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to win their first WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Belair took to her Instagram handle and expressed gratitude to her parents in a post following WWE Backlash 2024. She mentioned how bringing her parents to France and winning a title in front of them meant a lot to her.

The superstar also acknowledged that WWE has brought a significant change in her life and thanked her parents for everything they have done for her.

"Never imagined I would one day be in the position to be able to fly my parents to France AND then to top it off win a title while they watch me from the audience in France! And to know I have worked my a— off to be in this position makes it even more special and emotional for me. WWE has completely changed my life and I am forever grateful for the journey I get to go on and be able to bring my parents along for the ride."

Triple H shared an inspiring message for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill after their Backlash victory

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill faced The Kabuki Warriors and emerged victorious. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, wrote an inspiring message for the champions after their bout.

The Game took to X social media platform to congratulate the duo for their remarkable performance. Triple H mentioned that it was an outstanding performance by The EST of WWE.

"Quite possibly the biggEST storm to ever hit this division. Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @Jade_Cargill, your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions."

Belair has consistently given remarkable performance in the company. It would be interesting to see what the company has in store for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.