Bianca Belair pulled from upcoming WWE event due to injury

WWE has announced that former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair will no longer be appearing at a meet & greet event in Chicago.

The EST of WWE was attacked by her WrestleMania opponent Becky Lynch after her match with Doudrop last week on Monday Night RAW. Lynch wrapped a steel chair around Belair's throat and sent her crashing into the ring post, injuring her in the process.

WWE.com released an update on her condition:

"Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned. The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post. Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say."

Belair was supposed to attend the CricketNation Meet & Greet this Monday, but WWE announced on Twitter that she won't make it. Instead, The Miz will show up in her place.

"Bianca Belair is unable to attend the CricketNation Meet & Greet on Monday, but The Miz is coming through! Come see Mike The Miz in Chicago!"

Bianca Belair is still set to compete at WrestleMania 38

Despite the injury, it has not yet been confirmed whether Belair will miss her match against Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The two women have been at loggerheads for quite some time now.

A few weeks back, the EST of WWE fractured Becky Lynch's larynx during a live event. Big Time Becks was forced to miss RAW after being hospitalized. The former women's champion also bruised Becky with her hair braids prior to this. Last week's attack on Belair was payback by the RAW Women's Champion as she vowed to retain her championship.

Their WrestleMania match is still set for night one as they'll battle it out for the prestigious RAW Women's Championship. Belair will hope to make it to the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think Bianca Belair will be fit in time to make to her match at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments down below.

