Bianca Belair pushes for WWE legend's return after 15 years 

Bianca Belair was able to be part of WWE Evolution this past weekend. She was added as a special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi's No Holds Barred match at the last minute. It appears that she may now be cleared to make her return and is pushing for the return of a major WWE legend.

Ad

Jazz was in attendance for Evolution, and recently updated her Instagram to claim that she could make her in-ring return, adding "never say never," a sentiment echoed by Bianca Belair in the comments.

"Never… say… never!!!!!" wrote Belair in the comments.

Ad

Trending

Jazz is a former Women's Champion in her own right, and it seems that if she were to make her in-ring return, it could be against someone like Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair recently revealed that Jazz was her inspiration in WWE

While much of the Women's Evolution has been dominated by Trish Stratus and Lita, who have returned to the company several times in recent years, it seems that several other legends are responsible for paving the way for current WWE stars.

Ad

Belair recently revealed that Jazz was the woman who inspired her when she first joined WWE and even pitched a potential dream match.

When I 1st got into wrestling in 2016, I didn’t know much… my Husband @MontezFordWWE is literally a wrestling historian so I asked him who should I watch and study? 1st person he said was Jazz! I still remember the night we sat and watched hours of matches he pulled up as he went on for hours and hours about you, your skill, grit, impact, etc. and I fell in love with the b*tch clamp and the high leg drop (which I tried and yeah, no it hurts lol) Thank you for paving the way! Dream match!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Belair vs. Jazz could be a dream match for the WWE Universe for the next Evolution event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.