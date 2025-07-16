Bianca Belair pushes for WWE legend's return after 15 years 

Bianca Belair was able to be part of WWE Evolution this past weekend. She was added as a special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi's No Holds Barred match at the last minute. It appears that she may now be cleared to make her return and is pushing for the return of a major WWE legend.
Jazz was in attendance for Evolution, and recently updated her Instagram to claim that she could make her in-ring return, adding "never say never," a sentiment echoed by Bianca Belair in the comments.
"Never… say… never!!!!!" wrote Belair in the comments.
Jazz is a former Women's Champion in her own right, and it seems that if she were to make her in-ring return, it could be against someone like Bianca Belair.
Bianca Belair recently revealed that Jazz was her inspiration in WWE
While much of the Women's Evolution has been dominated by Trish Stratus and Lita, who have returned to the company several times in recent years, it seems that several other legends are responsible for paving the way for current WWE stars.
Belair recently revealed that Jazz was the woman who inspired her when she first joined WWE and even pitched a potential dream match.
When I 1st got into wrestling in 2016, I didn’t know much… my Husband @MontezFordWWE is literally a wrestling historian so I asked him who should I watch and study? 1st person he said was Jazz! I still remember the night we sat and watched hours of matches he pulled up as he went on for hours and hours about you, your skill, grit, impact, etc. and I fell in love with the b*tch clamp and the high leg drop (which I tried and yeah, no it hurts lol) Thank you for paving the way! Dream match!"
Belair vs. Jazz could be a dream match for the WWE Universe for the next Evolution event.
