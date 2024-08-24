Bianca Belair puts reigning WWE champions on notice after SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair and her tag partner Jade Cargill are set for a huge championship match at Bash in Berlin. After this week's SmackDown, The EST sent a warning to the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn).

At the 2024 Clash at the Castle, Dawn & Fyre defeated the duo of Belair & Cargill and Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The Unholy Union successfully defended the championship on the August 19, 2024 edition of RAW against Damage CTRL and The Pure Fusion Collective.

On the August 23, 2024 installment of Friday Night SmackDown, the trio of Belair, Cargill, and Naomi pinned Blair Davenport & the Women's Tag Team Champions. Following the blue brand, The EST of WWE put The Unholy Union on notice as she is laser-focused on reclaiming the gold.

Trending

"I said we had NEXT! Our turn!" she wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Top WWE star teases dream WrestleMania match against Bianca Belair

The EST and former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley have not faced each other in a televised main roster match since their days in NXT in 2020.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley mentioned that she hopes to lock horns with Bianca Belair.

"Look, I love Bianca Belair. I have no beef with Bianca Belair. I think she's absolutely incredible at what she does. There's that competitor side of me that wants to step in the ring with her. I wanna see who's gonna come out victorious. I wanna see who's stronger, who's more agile. She might have me in the agile aspect, but stronger? I don't know, we're a little bit close," Mami said.

You can watch the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see if Belair and Jade Cargill reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from The Unholy Union at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback