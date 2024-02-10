Bianca Belair qualifies for Elimination Chamber match after defeating top WWE star

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair collided with "Michin" Mia Yim in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

At the upcoming premium live event in Australia, six female stars will compete inside the Chamber, and the winner will earn the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Bianca Belair vs. Michin was the first women's qualifying match. During the bout, The EST of WWE tried to go for the KOD, but The O.C. member avoided it and hit the former with several kicks, which got a two-count. Michin then sent Belair into the ringpost. The two stars exchanged strikes in the ring, and the latter took out the multi-time women's champion with a clothesline.

Bianca Belair hit a dropkick and Michin nailed her with a reverse cutter. The EST of WWE hit a backbreaker and went for a Shining Star Press, but Michin had her knees up. Michin sent Belair crashing into the mat with a superplex and nailed the latter with an Eat Defeat.

In the end, Bianca hit Michin with a backbody drop and a KOD to win the match. She's the first superstar to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

