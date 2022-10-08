"We gotta make this happen" - Bianca Belair set to cross another historic milestone in WWE

Bianca Belair is on her way to reaching another historic milestone in WWE, this time related to the number of days to hold the title.

The EST of WWE made a solid debut on the Black and Gold brand before moving to the main roster. Earlier this year, she won the Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals against her long-time rival Becky Lynch. The two faced each other for the RAW Women's Championship where Belair became the red brand's champion.

While speaking to BT Sport, Bianca Belair discovered that she is set to become the first black woman to hold a WWE title for over 200 days. Here's how she reacted to the news:

"We gotta make this happen. That's a huge milestone. I want to keep breaking those barriers and be that person that shows like this is possible, keep riding with it. So, even more pressure." (0:29 to 0:42)

Belair also stated that she plans on breaking Bayley's record as the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion (380 days). The two are currently feuding on RAW.

Bianca Belair was the first black woman to main event WrestleMania along with Sasha Banks

After moving to SmackDown, the EST of WWE barely made a mark in the beginning. Then she began feuding with Bayley and defeated her before the Royal Rumble.

Belair broke several records at the Royal Rumble 2021 when she became the Ironwoman of the match and won the match as the third entrant. She went on to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The two women made history when they main evented WrestleMania 37 Night 1. Belair finally hit Banks with her braid and planted her with a KOD to win.

Do you think Bianca Belair will cross over a year as the RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

