WWE SmackDown superstar Bianca Belair responded to Bayley's hate message post-match.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Damage CTRL member SKY faced Charlotte Flair in a singles match for the WWE Women's Championship. SKY had the upper hand initially as she threw The Queen out of the ring. Damage CTRL members Bayley and Dakota Kai interfered during the match but were attacked by Flair. IYO used the distraction and took the chance to hit The Queen with the title belt, thus eventually winning the match.

Following the match, the heel stable attacked Flair, but the latter was saved when The EST of WWE made her return and hit The Role Model with a KOD, thus making a save for Flair. Post-match, Bayley took to social media and wrote, "We hate you" as a remark on Belair.

Replying to that, Bianca Belair wrote and posted on her Instagram story that she might not be using the word hate but has a shared feeling of hatred for them as well.

Belair wrote::

"I don't use the word hate...but the feeling is mutual."

Check out a screen grab of Bianca Belair's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair spoke about her plans amid her absence from the ring

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently opened up about her plans amid her hiatus from the company.

In a recent interview with Metro, Bianca Belair shed some light upon what had been planned while she was on a break from the company.

Opening up about the same, she asserted that her current involvement was to venture into personal growth and care. This gave the fans a reflection of her engagement in social life, as in writing a book, binge-watching shows, and much more.

"Right now, it was just some self-care. We did some things with us that I'm so excited about, it has to do with the future. I'm trying to write a children's book as well. I just started binge-watching it [Temptation Island], and I brought [Montez] along. At one point, the girls were putting their hands on a guy, and I was like, 'Take your hand off of him!' and I was hitting him."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Belair in the near future.

What are your opinions on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.