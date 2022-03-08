Bianca Belair reacts to Becky Lynch missing WWE RAW after being hospitalized

Becky Lynch recently announced on social media that she'd miss RAW after suffering a fractured larynx at the hands of Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has reacted to the news in a recent tweet.

Last week, Belair attacked the RAW Women's Champion with her braid on the red brand. In a recent house show in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Becky Lynch suffered another assault at the hands of her WrestleMania opponent once again.

In an Instagram post, Lynch shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, announcing that she won't be present on Monday Night RAW. She claimed that Belair fractured her biggest weapon, her voice box. She added that she'll return next week to confront Bianca.

Bianca Belair then responded on Twitter, telling Big Time Becks to get well soon and that she'll see her at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Wow.. you really posted this?! It’s just something about people who take pics of themselves in the hospital…Somebody had to shut you up. Say less. Do more! Get well soon. See you at #WrESTleMania," Belair responded.

Will Bianca Belair dethrone Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 38?

Bianca Belair captured her first women's title by defeating Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 last year. She lost it to the returning Becky Lynch at SummerSlam in less than 30 seconds.

The EST now has the opportunity to capture the RAW Women's Title for the first time in her career when she collides with Lynch at the Show of Shows this April. She could use her braids to her advantage once again to gain victory.

