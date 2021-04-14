Bianca Belair reacts to emotional NXT return

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair made a memorable return to NXT tonight as three WWE stars experienced an emotional reunion.

On WrestleMania 37 Night One, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to capture not just her first SmackDown Women's Championship but her first title in WWE, period. It was a fantastic match, with most of the WWE Universe praising the two for overdelivering and stealing the weekend.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were the last two women left in this year's Royal Rumble match, and WrestleMania saw both of them go on to capture gold on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was a pretty fantastic weekend overall for the two friends, and fans got to see them share a special moment with another newly crowned champion on NXT tonight.

Bianca Belair reacts to her touching reunion with Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were both major forces in NXT, with both women making major names for themselves in their rivalries with Shayna Baszler. They were waiting in the wings tonight as Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai celebrated the new NXT Women's Champion's victory at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

After a brief interruption by a debuting Franky Monet, Gonzalez soon found herself sharing the ring with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions. A picture was shared around wrestling Twitter last week, showing the three women posing with one another ahead of their history-making weekend.

Bianca Belair took to Twitter following the segment, thanking Triple H and the entire NXT Universe for all of the support throughout the years.

Much like her big moment at WrestleMania, Belair couldn't hide that smile tonight. The pride that she felt along with Ripley and Gonzalez shone through the screen, giving viewers a fantastic moment.

Raquel Gonzalez has found a few challengers already, with both Mercedes Martinez and Zoey Stark claiming first dibs on the new champion. Still, she was able to celebrate in the ring with the likes of Belair and Ripley tonight, providing the perfect bow to wrap up WrestleMania week.

Belair will of course appear on SmackDown later on this week. Will she find a new challenger, or will we see a rematch in the future between the EST of WWE and Sasha Banks?

Regardless, the women's division of WWE has entered a new era. None of the Four Horsewomen are holding gold at the moment, and that's pretty exciting all on its own.