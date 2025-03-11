Bianca Belair reacts with a one-word message after incident with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY

Bianca Belair has reacted to the turn of events on this week's WWE RAW. She was involved in a confrontation with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, where the reigning Women's World Champion slapped both women.

Ad

SKY won the Women's World Championship in the main event of last week's Monday Night RAW. She dethroned Ripley after The Eradicator got into a heated exchange with Belair, who was at ringside for the match. Belair became the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Ad

Trending

On X/Twitter, Bianca Belair sent a one-word message after the exchange between herself, Ripley, and SKY.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

"Childish," wrote Bianca Belair.

Check out Belair's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belair is also involved in the Naomi-Jade Cargill drama. The Storm was ambushed by a mystery attacker last November, forcing her out of action for several months. In her absence, Belair teamed up with Naomi to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before losing them to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Fast-forward to the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, where Cargill returned and attacked Naomi. This past Friday on SmackDown, Naomi admitted that she was the mastermind behind Cargill's attack before the latter once again laid out the now-former Women's Tag Team Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback