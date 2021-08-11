Bianca Belair reacts to rumors of NXT being repackaged

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently shared her opinion on NXT undergoing a major change.

Belair had a chat with ViBe & Wrestling and talked about the Black and Gold brand reportedly being repackaged. NXT is where The EST of WWE became a big name and impressed the fans with her exceptional in-ring skills. The brand holds a special place in her heart.

Reports have been coming in that NXT is getting a major overhaul and Bianca Belair had the following to say about the same:

“As far as repackaging NXT, I know no matter what happens NXT and WWE in general is so good at adapting and just being successful at anything that they do. Look at the ThunderDome and how they adapted at what was happening in the world, making the ThunderDome and virtual fans being able to adapt no matter what to be successful and that’s what’s amazing about this company. Anybody that stops foot in this company, no matter what, can go off and be successful inside and outside,” said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair had a four-year run on NXT

Bianca Belair kicked off her WWE NXT journey back in 2016. She quickly established herself as a popular name who could hang with the very best in the squared circle. Belair defeated stars like Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, and Lacey Evans while she was on the Black and Gold brand.

She made her jump to the main roster following WrestleMania 36 last year. Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match and went on to defeat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 37.

As for NXT, the reports about the brand's overhaul were brought out by PWInsider and it took the pro wrestling world by storm.

“As Dave Scherer and I discussed on the We Don’t Need No Name Show this week, there has been lots of talk internally of major changes for the NXT brand including a new logo, new lighting, a focus on younger talents and a different format to the TV shows. This housecleaning tonight appears to be part of those changes,” stated the PWInsider report.

It looks like NXT is officially coming to an end in 2021. According to PWInsider, they're going to repackaged with a different logo and format. I absolutely loved NXT and it breaks my heart to see how little the company actually cares about the product that Triple H has built. pic.twitter.com/TSNVdyZPxf — Marvin Simeon (@MarvinSimeonVS) August 7, 2021

