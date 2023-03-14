Bianca Belair reacts to setting a new record in WWE; gives a shout-out to previous record holder

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has taken to social media to react to reaching another incredible milestone. She surpassed MVP to become the longest-reigning Black singles champion in WWE history.

The EST of WWE dethroned Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 last year to capture the coveted RAW Women's Championship. She has successfully defended it against Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Bayley, among others. Belair is set to put the gold on the line against Asuka at The Show of Shows. The Empress of Tomorrow earned the right to challenge for the title by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

After Bianca Belair surpassed 344 days as RAW Women's Champion, a fan account shared on Twitter that the EST of WWE is now the longest reigning black champion of any singles title in the company's history, surpassing MVP's 343-day run as United States Champion.

Belair then reacted to the tweet by stating that she was honored and also sent a shout-out to MVP.

"Yes! Shoutout to MVP! I’m so honored!" wrote Belair.

Check out the exchange below:

Asuka will team up with Bianca Belair next week on RAW

The EST of WWE has had a dominant run as the RAW Women's Champion. She successfully defended the gold in a Ladder match and a Last Woman Standing match against Bayley. Her next opponent won't be easy, as she is slated to collide with Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow won the title shot by winning the Elimination Chamber match. Since then, Asuka and Belair have shared a healthy rivalry, with the former coming to the aid of the champion on several occasions.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Empress of Tomorrow came to save Belair from a beatdown at the hands of Carmella and Chelsea Green. Asuka and Belair will team up on the next episode of RAW to take on the heel duo.

The two stars used to be allies during their feud against Damage CTRL but will be opponents at WrestleMania. Belair will look to put Asuka away with the KOD to emerge victorious, while the latter will be prepared to use any tools in her arsenal to get the job done. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out at The Show of Shows.

