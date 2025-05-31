Bianca Belair reacts with a three-word message after Naomi stops by her parents' house

Bianca Belair has reacted with a three-word message to Naomi's confession on this week's WWE SmackDown. Belair returned to television for the first time in weeks and featured in the opening segment of the show.

Belair and Naomi are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. After losing the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, it was revealed that Naomi had attacked Jade Cargill back in November 2024. This led to a split between the Big 3.

On SmackDown, Naomi revealed that she had stopped by her former tag team partner's parents' house. Reacting to this, The EST sent a three-word message.

"This is… wild," wrote Belair.

Check out Belair's post on X:

Bianca Belair has been absent from in-ring competition since WrestleMania 41. She has been dealing with an injury she suffered at the show during her Triple Threat Match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley, which was contested for the Women's World Championship.

On the other hand, Naomi has been feuding with Cargill despite the latter's victory over her at WrestleMania 41. This week on SmackDown, the 37-year-old superstar qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match.

