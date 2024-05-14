Bianca Belair recalls her favorite match against Damage CTRL member on WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared a throwback clip of her match against Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai from NXT.

The EST of WWE, alongside Jade Cargill and Naomi, was in a feud against Damage CTRL members Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. At the WrestleMania XL premium live event, Belair, Cargill, and The Glow successfully defeated Damage CTRL to showcase their dominance in the women's division. At Backlash France, The EST and Big Jade won the WWE Women's Tag Team championship by defeating the Kabuki Warriors.

Taking to social media, Bianca Belair uploaded an old clip of her bout against Kai in NXT, mentioning that it was one of her favorite matches from 2018. She also added that it was her very first time trying to make her own pair of rhinestone boots.

"One of my fav matches in NXT @imkingkota 2018. This was 1st pair of rhinestones boots that I tried to make myself before I got them professionally made. You can see the rhinestones stickers peeling (laughing emoji)," wrote Belair.

Jade Cargill spoke about her first interaction with Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently shared her honest opinion on her first interaction with her teammate, Bianca Belair.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Battleground Podcast, Cargill shared how similar she and Bianca Belair are in terms of being strong and athletic. She further added that their first conversation went very smoothly and that it felt like they'd known each other for a long time.

She detailed:

"We're two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She's strong, and she's the EST. I'm just as strong or stronger. We're out here just, I don't know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest, like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division," she said.

It has recently been speculated that Belair might turn heel against Cargill in the near future. For now, however, the two have a Tag Team Championship to defend.

