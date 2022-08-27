"I want to wrestle her" - Former WWE Women's Champion recalls meeting Rhea Ripley for the first time

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair recalled how she met Rhea Ripley during their first ring session.

Ripley started her career in NXT UK where she became the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion. She later moved to NXT where she and Candice LeRae won the inaugural Women's WarGames match. In 2021, she made the move to the main roster.

Bianca Belair, who is in her first reign as RAW Women's Champion, also started her career on the black and gold brand. After finishing off a year-long feud with Becky Lynch, she found herself surrounded by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. Speaking on Table for 3, she spoke about meeting Rhea Ripley for the first time:

"I just remember the first time Rhea came... She was in there getting drop kicks, she was taking punches and I was just like I want to wrestle her. I was like I like her, I wanna make some magic in the ring with her. I remember that I remember your first ring session. And then we had the first WarGames match, the fact that we went in there and killed it at WarGames right? (From 0:11 to 0:45)

The two superstars have had several interactions inside the squared circle. Since they are on the same brand, it will be interesting to see if they face each other in the near future.

Bianca Belair was scheduled to defend her title against Rhea Ripley earlier this year

Earlier this year, Ripley turned to the dark side when she attacked Liv Morgan out of frustration and ended their team. During Edge vs AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Ripley assisted the Rated-R Superstar and joined The Judgment Day. The stable defeated the team of Morgan, Balor and Styles at Hell in a Cell.

Bianca Beliar finally got her redemption when she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 where she won the RAW Women's Championship. In the coming months, she defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match to retain her championship.

The next night on RAW, The Eradicator of Judgment Day won a Fatal-4-Way match to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. However, the match between the two superstars was canceled due to Ripley's brain and mouth injuries.

Carmella went on to become the new number one contender but lost to the champion at the premium live event. It would have been interesting to see a match between Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Do you think Rhea Ripley deserves another shot at the title? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell