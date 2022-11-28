Bianca Belair recaps embarrassing ring gear moment from WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest Superstars in WWE today and is seen by many as superhuman. However, like the rest of us, she is capable of an embarrassing mishap.

At WWE's Premium Live Event Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, 2022, Bianca's ring gear, which she made herself split just before she went out in front of the crowd, meaning she had to improvise a new attire and fast.

Speaking on the Megacast podcast, the current RAW Women's Champion stated how her paranoid mindset helped her prepare to stitch new ring gear before her match.

"I didn’t have time to make my gear because I wasn’t home at all, and I had to make it on the plane, the bus, the hotel, the locker room. Ironically, I put it on and it split right down the middle. I had to restitch it right before I went out. I always wear clothes underneath because I’m so paranoid." (H/T Metro)

Ever the consummate professional, Bianca Belair showed no signs of a backstage mishap as she and Bayley tore the horse down in their Last-Woman Standing match.

Bianca Belair recaps an eventful Survivor Series WarGames

This past Saturday, alongside Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and her old rival Becky Lynch, The EST of WWE led her team to victory inside WarGames against Damage CTRL led by Bayley.

Following the match, Bianca Belair took to social media, praising her teammates after their historic victory in Boston.

"Went to WAR with my girls! And we all did what we had to do! So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of. We all went to WAR."

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

And we all did what we had to do!



So proud of ALL of us! Another history moment in the books! Another opportunity to show what this Women’s division is made of.

We all went to WAR.

Since winning the RAW Women's title from Becky Lynch this past April at WrestleMania 38, Belair has shown no sign of losing the title, and currently, she has held the belt for more than 235 days.

