Details on WWE Superstar's major gift to Bianca Belair

WWE Superstar Montez Ford has opened up about gifting Bianca Belair a boat for her birthday.

Montez Ford is currently married to the RAW Women's Champion. The two met in WWE and were married in June 2018. The Street Profits member knows how to make his loved ones feel special, as he recently gave his other half a thoughtful and expensive gift for her birthday.

On a recent episode of After The Bell, Ford opened up about how he decided to gift a boat to Bianca on her special day:

"It was a process. It took a while... In our first year, we went to see her family in Knoxville and everything... Her dad actually has a boat and took us against the river that runs right by the university. She was like 'oh yeah it's a nice boat'. She used to tell how her parents like worked to get that boat and it's something she wanted and she said it would be nice to have a boat. That was like six years ago." (47:10 - 48:04)

The RAW Women's Champion has had a terrific 2022 so far, coming out of WrestleMania 38 as the RAW Women's Champion. She also seems to be thriving in her personal life as the owner of a brand new boat.

Bianca Belair sits atop RAW's Women's division after a bumpy 2021

Bianca Belair had quite a difficult road to WrestleMania. Her journey began last year after a devastating loss to the returning Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. In the midst of her return, Belair lost her focus and her title to The Man.

Both superstars were drafted to RAW and The EST of WWE started working her way back to the top. After winning an Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia, Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 38. Facing Big Time Becks at The Show of Shows, Belair reclaimed her title and her throne.

With that victory, Belair became one of the few superstars to have pinned Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley - 3/4th of The Four Horsewomen. The 33-year-old superstar then made her first successful title defense against Sonya Deville.

The path of a WWE Champion is not an easy one as challengers are always waiting for an opportunity to strike. From Becky Lynch to Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair is set to have her hands full in the summer with a bunch of new and old opponents.

