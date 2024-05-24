Bianca Belair receives heavy praise from WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer was recently asked about her thoughts on Bianca Belair. Unsurprisingly, she had only positive things to say about the EST.

Bianca Belair is one of the top stars in the women's division of WWE at the moment, having earned her way to the top with extraordinary hard work. Her talent is very appreciated by Madusa, one of the pioneers of women's wrestling in the industry and a Hall of Famer.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Madusa said that she had predicted Bainca's rise to stardom much before:

"Bianca Belair, as I said from the very beginning before she even made it to the main roster, I said this woman will be a star someday. Because I did my due dilligence on her and she is I mean, attractive, gymnast, she can speak well, she is talented, she makes her own outfits. All of this stuff together is really a great package. She is beautiful, she's got a great homelife. And now they are really putting the time and money and a storyline behind her." [2:00 onwards]

Montez Ford recently reacted to rumors of WWE Superstar Bianca Belair being pregnant

Rumors of Bianca Belair being pregnant had recently been making the rounds, much to Montez's amusement. Bianca's husband recently had a subtle reaction to the rumors, clearly mocking the illegitimacy of the story.

The rumor originally started after Montez changed his Instagram bio to state he was a father of 3 instead of 2. This led to much buzz about Bianca potentially expecting another baby. However, Montez later changed his bio to state he was a father of 8, poking fun at the situation.

The star has now made a change to the bio

However, Bianca is still active in the WWE pro-wrestling scene, which is further evidence that the rumors hold no water.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video