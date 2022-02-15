"Everything happened very quickly" - Bianca Belair reflects on losing to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds at WWE SummerSlam

Bianca Belair has commented on her disappointing loss to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam last year.

The EST of WWE was originally supposed to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at the pay-per-view, but The Boss was replaced by the returning Becky Lynch. The Man defeated Belair in 26 seconds to capture the title.

In a recent interview with SunSport, Bianca Belair looked back on the bout, stating that it was last minute and everything happened very fast.

"Everything happened very quickly," said Belair. "Very, very, very last minute. To the point where all you can do is roll with the punches and go with it. For me it was just about checking my perspective. I looked at it as an opportunity to showcase who Bianca Belair is without a title and show that I’m still the EST of WWE without the title and try to figure out a way to come out on top," said Belair.

Bianca Belair says she wants to be a part of everything in WWE

Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot during her time on the main roster. She has wrestled seveal top stars such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley. However, she is far from content and has a lot more to achieve.

"I want to be a part of every big moment I want my name to come up in the room in conversations when they [discuss] ‘who can we put in this moment and trust them to fulfil this role?’ So whether it is main-eventing WrestleMania and winning and walking as champion or going to SummerSlam and losing in 26 seconds, my name comes up in that conversation as someone that can be trusted and to make people feel something and come out on top still," she added.

Belair could face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the Raw Women's Championship, as she's set to compete in an Elimination Chamber match to decide the number-one contender.

