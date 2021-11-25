“It got snatched away so quickly” – Former champion reflects on her title loss to Becky Lynch

WWE SummerSlam 2021 was a night to forget for Bianca Belair as she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to a returning Becky Lynch in under a minute.

Originally, Bianca Belair was scheduled to face Sasha Banks but, due to undisclosed reasons, Banks didn't show up to The Biggest Party of the Summer. Carmella became the new #1 contender. Just then, The Man walked out and, within 30 seconds, became the new champion.

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, The EST of WWE revealed that losing the title to Lynch was a hard blow, and her husband (Montez Ford) was with her through it:

"SummerSlam, that was a day. That whole day was so chaotic. Everything was so last minute. This one sitting beside me here [Montez Ford] really kept me intact and constantly checked my perspective. I was champion, and then to lose my title to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds, it's a hard blow, especially because I feel like I was just getting started and it got snatched away so quickly."

Belair revealed that her mother encouraged her to go online after her loss to see the love from fans.

"It's a marathon and, usually, I don't go online and look at comments, but after my mom was like, 'You have to go online, people are rooting for you.' They got behind me even more and were mad about it. My fans understand and see something special in me and want to see me thrive and are rooting for me." (H/T- fightful)

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have become fierce rivals this year

The rivalry between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch has been one of the best this year, with both women taking each other to their limit.

Bianca faced Becky Lynch four times this year, with their latest match being the opener of RAW earlier this month. The Man eventually retained her title after slamming Belair into the turnbuckles.

The duo also battled at Extreme Rules, where Becky held onto the title after Sasha Banks got involved. This led to a Triple Threat Match at Crown Jewel, where The Man once again managed to come out on top.

While Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch are on separate paths, their rivalry is far from over. With WrestleMania 38 approaching, can we see another match between the top two women of the red brand?

