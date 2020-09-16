Bianca Belair on reintroducing herself to the WWE Universe

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up on her main roster run so far after being called up from NXT to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 36 back in April.

Belair recently spoke to Metro UK and spoke about how her YouTube channel has helped her since being called up to the main roster. Bianca Belair suggested that her YouTube channel has allowed her to reintroduce herself to the WWE Universe and show sides to her character that we wouldn't usually see on WWE television:

"I think it really plays well with my character as well, because my character is very – it's who I am, amped up a thousand, I always want to do something that's positive and inspiring and really shows different elements of myself that might not always be able to be shown when I'm inside the ring."

WWE's Bianca Belair on using her platform to inspire people

Earlier this year, Bianca Belair and her husband, WWE RAW Superstar Montez Ford, launched their brand named Culture Connection.

Culture Connection is a resource used to unite people and promote positivity. When discussing the brand, Bianca Belair spoke about the importance of using the platform that she has to inspire people:

"I have a huge responsibility with the platform I have, you can use it in a positive way or a negative way, however you want to use it – but I really just want to take the responsibility of always trying to use my platform in a powerful, positive and inspiring way."

"Sometimes people, they want to do something but they don't know where to start. This is just a starting point. A way to not react and actually do positive activism, and really connect everyone. That's one of most important things, really connecting everyone. If you can get some understanding and have sympathy and empathy, there's so much knowledge out there – it just needs to be shared."

