Bianca Belair responds to top WWE Superstar after losing the WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW

Bianca Belair has responded to Bayley after losing the WWE Tag Team Championship on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Belair and Naomi were dethroned by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the show's main event.

The EST originally won the titles with Jade Cargill, but the latter's injury forced her out of action, allowing Naomi to step in.

On X/Twitter, Bayley praised Belair and Naomi after they lost the title in a valiant effort against Morgan and Rodriguez. The now-former tag team champion responded to her once long-term rival.

Check out Belair's reaction:

Bayley believes Bianca Belair would come out on top in a match against Jade Cargill

Bayley has given Bianca Belair the advantage over Jade Cargill if they ever cross paths in a singles match.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, The Role Model said this:

"If that match happens, I'm gonna have to go with Bianca, and that's only because she had so many matches with me. She's learned from the best! She, in the end, has more experience than Jade Cargill right now, and maybe that doesn't happen in a couple of years from now [compared to] if that match were to happen today. But I'm gonna have to go with The EST."

Cargill has been absent from WWE television for months. She was ambushed before the Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Premium Live Event and was replaced in the Women's WarGames Match by Bayley.

Nick Aldis recently revealed the footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the parking lot moments after Cargill was taken out. However, there was no concrete evidence that the Judgment Day members were responsible for taking out the 32-year-old superstar.

Belair will step into the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. The line-up also includes Bayley, Morgan, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez.

