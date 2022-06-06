Bianca Belair retains RAW Women's Championship in intense triple threat match opening Hell in a Cell

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair retained her championship against Asuka and Becky Lynch at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The match commenced with the three women unsure of whom to target first. Lynch clashed with Belair first before charging at Asuka. Big Time Becks rolled out of the ring, leaving The EST with The Empress of Tomorrow. In one instance during the match, Asuka's quick thinking enabled her to use the RAW Women's Champion as a step and hit Big Time Becks with a drop kick.

Towards the latter part of the match, Bianca Belair was out of the ring, leaving Asuka and Becky Lynch to go one-on-one. Both women attempted counter pins on each other, teasing a potential new RAW Women's Champion. Asuka got Lynch into a submissive hold in the middle of the ring but Belair managed to break it up.

WWE @WWE Things are CHAOTIC in this Triple Threat Match! #HIAC Things are CHAOTIC in this Triple Threat Match! #HIAC https://t.co/eL9nHO4mbz

At the end of the match, it seemed The Man might pull off the win after attempting to pin Asuka following a Man Handle Slam. Bianca Belair broke up the pin, tossed out Becky, and pinned Asuka to retain her title.

Story continues below ad

Asuka and Becky Lynch displayed intense and powerful performances in their pursuit of the RAW Women's title. While The EST retained her title, it will be interesting to see who will be her next challenger.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far