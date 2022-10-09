Incredible move on top of ladder sees Bianca Belair with dominant win at WWE Extreme Rules

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair retained her title against Bayley following an incredible finish on top of the ladder.

Bayley returned at Summerslam along with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as part of Damage CTRL after The EST retained her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. The two women have been at loggerheads since then. The Role Model pinned Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

Both women made history by competing in the first-ever women's singles ladder match in WWE. They looked to get the early victory by grabbing a ladder apiece and climbing it to grab the title. But as The Role Model's ladder was smaller in size, she needed to take out Bianca before going for the title.

The EST managed to take out Bayley with the KOD and climbed the ladder for the win, only to be stopped by Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Belair took out both women with an impressive double KOD.

The EST followed it with a KOD on Bayley from the top of the ladder before swiftly grabbing the title to remain champion.

It remains to be seen what is in store for Bianca Belair as her title run continues.

Who do you think should challenge Bianca Belair for the title next? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

