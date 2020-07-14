Bianca Belair returns to Monday Night RAW

Ruby Riott found a new ally in Bianca Belair on Monday Night RAW.

The IIconics figured they had an easy handicap match against Riott tonight.

Ruby Riott has been without friends or a while now. After turning her back on Liv Morgan earlier this year and their fellow Riott Squadmate Sarah Logan getting released in May, Riott has been on her own on the Red Brand. However, she found an unlikely ally in the form of Bianca Belair.

Unfortunately, Riott has also caught the attention of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. The IIconics have temporarily taken their eyes off the championship picture in order to focus on Riott.

Tonight, Riott was set to take on the IIconics in tag team action. Prior to the match, they began picking on their opponent for failing to have any allies in WWE. Riott, laughing, stated, "I believe that's your queue."

Bianca Belair came into frame, making her big return to Monday nights since she joined the Street Profits in fighting off Austin Theory, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega.

Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott make a brilliant team on RAW

Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott outclassed the IIconics on Monday Night RAW tonight. Though Riott seemingly had a rough start, she battled out of the corner of BIllie Kay & Peyton Royce, tagging in Belair.

From then on out, Belair and Riott were unstoppable. After The Est. of WWE planted Kay with the K.O.D., it was all over. Belair and Riott were triumphant in their debut as a team.