Bianca Belair reveals the first thing she said to Montez Ford after winning Royal Rumble

It was an emotional night for Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. She had just become the first African-American woman to win the Royal Rumble and did so as the Iron Woman of the match, winning from the number three spot. With all this in her mind, Belair revealed that she was thankful that the first person she saw backstage was none other than her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford.

Bianca Belair signed with WWE back in 2016, a year after her husband, one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford, joined. The two worked in WWE's developmental brand NXT for two years before getting married in 2018. They now wrestle as a part of the same roster on SmackDown.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Bianca Belair revealed what it was like coming backstage after her Royal Rumble win and seeing her husband waiting for her.

"I’m just so blessed to be able to do what I love alongside the person I love and to be able to have him as the first person that I saw when I came through the curtain and be able to hug him."

Belair also spoke about the conversation the two had and how she asked Montez Ford if they could pray together.

"I didn’t know what to say. I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t find my words. I remember just looking at him like, "I don’t know." The first thing that came to my mind was, "Can we pray?" He literally prayed for me and he prayed over me in that moment. It was just amazing to be able to share that moment with him."

Bianca Belair's favorite moment of the Royal Rumble was her interaction with Naomi

The EST of WWE also spoke about her favorite moment in the Royal Rumble. She revealed that it was the moment with Naomi where the RAW Superstar took advantage of Belair's long hair to prevent herself from being eliminated.

Bianca Belair believes that it showed that despite all the fighting women may do amongst each other, when push comes to shove, they will not fail to help each other out.

"Women, sometimes we fight each other, we’re catty. We realized we are either both going to get eliminated and fail because we’re fighting each other. Or we can use each other, uplift each other and empower each other and save ourselves."

Bianca Belair now has to decide who she wants to challenge for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. It has been rumored for weeks now that she will challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship in what has been dubbed as a modern-day dream match.