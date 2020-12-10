Bianca Belair is all set to be one of the top stars in the WWE women's division for years to come. She's already impressed on her first year on the main roster and currently looks set to feud with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Bianca Belair on when she found out she'd be in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match

SmackDown star Bianca Belair was interviewed by Sports Illustrated recently. Belair was asked about her goals for 2021 and she said it would be a special year for her starting with the Royal Rumble:

I'm really excited for 2021, and I'm calling it right now—it's going to be a special year for Bianca Belair to stand out and shine, starting with the Royal Rumble.

Bianca Belair was a part of the women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, coming out second and lasting 34 minutes and getting seven eliminations in the process. Belair revealed that she only found out that she would be a part of the women's Royal Rumble on the night before the pay-per-view:

I didn't find out I was going to be part of it [Royal Rumble match] last year until the night before, and I was still able to go out there and last over 30 minutes. It will be even better this year. Every time I step in the ring, my goal is to show everyone who I am and what I do. I want to win the Royal Rumble and use that as my path straight into WrestleMania.

The night before the Rumble, I was actually in the audience watching Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm have a title match [at War of the Worlds]. I thought I was only traveling to sit in the crowd because I was facing whoever won the match. That's all I was thinking. I'm backstage and I hear, 'Bianca, you're going to be in the Royal Rumble tomorrow, and you're going to be No. 2. Go show us what you got'.

Bianca Belair is definitely one of the favorites to win the women's Royal Rumble match next year. She already has an impressive Rumble debut under her belt and could very well go all the way.